3 Tips to Set the SEO Foundation Right for Your Website

Before you begin seo, you have to make a proper blueprint. Once you're able to create this proper blueprint, you would be able to build each and every link properly and you would be able to look at the other factors related to seo properly. That is why you have to 1st decide how to build the foundation for your seo efforts. Once you're able to look into the foundation for your seo efforts, it becomes easier for you to rank your website consistently. You have to understand that algorithm of the search engines is always changing. Even in these changing times, there are certain principles of seo which are still working. That is why you have to place the foundation of your seo plans on these principles. We would share with you a few tips in order to set the seo foundation of your website in the right way.

1. Creating the website for the visitors:

Instead of just creating the website for the search engines and getting better search engine rankings, you have to always keep the visitors in mind. When the content, as well as the navigation of the website is created according to the convenience of the visitors, it would become easier for you to get the lower bounce rate and that is why the rankings would be higher. That is why, instead of just trying to rank your website by manipulating the search engines, you have to actually look into the visitor experience. Once you're able to look at the visitor experience, it becomes easier for you to start ranking as well.

2. Quality content:

Whether it is 2008 or whether it is 2017, quality content always works. That is why, if you want to rank in the search engines, you have to look at the quality of the content. Moreover, the more the content, the easier it would be for you to rank your website. That is why you do not just have to look at the quality but you have to also look at the frequency of posting the content as well. If you really want to rank in the search engines, you have to significantly increase the frequency of blog posting the content.

3. The natural shares and backlinks:

Instead of trying to artificially increase the number of shares and the back links, you have to try and get them naturally. When the visitors are finding the content on your website useful, they would be naturally sharing the website. These natural shares, as well as back links which you get from the shares, would actually help you in ranking higher. Since none of your competitors would be having the back links from the same sources, it would become easier for you to get quality back links and rank higher than your competitors. So, if you're trying to set the seo foundation of your website, these are the 3 principles which you should stick to.