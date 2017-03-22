How to Simplify Your Divorce

Are you going through a divorce and wondering how to avoid turning it into a messy, costly circus? Did you know you can easily resolve your divorce amicably? There are many ways to simplify your divorce and make this process as hassle-free as possible. While divorce is not a natural process, it can be simplified and made easy to all parties involved such as the couple, their family, friends, and children if any. In most cases, the need to blame as well as the hassle involved in sharing or trying to hide assets and determine spousal child support are the things that spiral out of control and turn the divorce into a complicated, costly a dragged-out process that is stressful to the parties involved. To avoid this, here are the options that you should explore:

Get Separate Bank AccountsFinances are the cause of many divorces as well as an aggravating factor during the process. The moment you decide to get a divorce should be the time when you open a separate bank account. Having a joint account with your spouse means that the amount of money you have belongs to both of you, therefore, the moment the divorce goes through, you have to split it in half. Why not avoid all this hassle and open your separate bank accounts where each person will have their savings.

Get a Lawyer’s Advice Talking to an attorney early enough will help you avoid making costly mistakes and rash decisions that can come back to ruin things for you during the divorce proceedings. You might be too stressed out to make rational decisions, and you certainly don’t want to end up hurting the feelings of your children. Lawyers who have experience dealing with divorce cases are the best shot you have at winning your divorce proceedings. They direct you on the things you are supposed to do and those to avoid which can make you lose in the proceedings. Also, your lawyer will be fully equipped with information and evidence to protect you when a need arises.

Opt for a No-Fault DivorceA no-fault divorce makes the process simpler since there is no need to have a trial. As the Spouse filing for the divorce, you don’t have to say negative things about your partner; you only say that the marriage is in an irreparable condition since you don’t get along. It is based on irreconcilable differences, and the couple ends up separating for a given period.

Consider Divorce MediationDivorce mediation is an excellent way to simplify your divorce as all you need is to take on the services of a neutral party to guide you in making the important decisions in the divorce process. The benefits of divorce mediation include: It is less expensive than court trials and hearings.- Mediation is more confidential compared to court hearings.- You can reach a decision amicably i.e. division of assets, comprehensive custody agreement and an amount of child and spousal support where applicable.- Most of the issues will be resolved. - The mediation process makes communication better between spouses.

Apply for a Simplified or Collaborative DivorceWhen the divorce mediation process is over or not required, you can request a simplified divorce which occurs when the couple is at an amicable agreement. A collaborative divorce results to real short and long-term outcomes, especially in families where children are involved. Even after the divorce, parenting roles will still go, and it’s not healthy for children to participate in bloody court battles. The bad relationship between parents can last for many years affecting children in the process. Furthermore, a collaborative divorce involves working out details through the couple’s lawyer to reach a favorable settlement.

Fixed Rate Divorce PackagesDue to the nature of some divorces, the process may get exorbitantly costly and hence where possible, go for a reputable lawyer who offers fixed rate separation packages. Going for the fixed fee legal services helps you to know exactly what you will incur, the work that each fixed fee you pay does and saves you from hidden extra costs. Also, you also meet family specialists, discuss your situation with them, and then you are guided on the most appropriate options to take.

ConflictsThese can cover various aspects of the divorce such as the financial, asset disputes and disputes about children, saving you the extra costs you would have incurred when using a pay-as-you-go option.