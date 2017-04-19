6 Benefits Of VPNs For Businesses

Thanks to technology, life is much easier than it was a few decades ago. Communication systems have improved and advanced to make running businesses and working a breeze. Virtual private networks (VPNs) are an excellent example of the latest inventions in technology that make running businesses safe and more convenient.

VPNs not only add an added layer of security to company data and communications but also lets one surf anonymously and safely. A VPN service provides more than just online freedom and data security. Discussed below are some of the many benefits your business reaps from using a VPN service.

1. Secure Remote Access Your employees do not necessarily have to come to the office to submit a file or complete tasks. With a VPN service, your staff can have a secure remote access to their stations from home, which means their output and productivity is improved. VPNs have also made it possible for companies to hire freelancers from various parts of the world, or through outsourcing companies for separate gigs. The fact that you can outsource work, or allow staff work from the comfort of their homes is one way to cut down on operational costs while improving efficiency and productivity. All that the team needs is a computer and the VPN to connect securely. If you’re interested then check out this list of best VPNs.

2. IP Address Anonymity Anyone, and especially hackers, can track your business IP address and even sniff data from the same. This can be a huge risk particularly if one wants to hack or harm your business in any way. VPNs, however, enable you to use anonymous addresses and even allows you to mask your IP addresses using a VPN server. This makes it quite hard for a hacker or any other malicious people to keep track of your company's data or internet activities.

3. Improved Performance Some of the best VPNs use data compression and encryption to transmit data, which improves the system and access speeds significantly. Such speeds come in handy when trying to download vast amounts of data, or when multiple employees are accessing the data at the same time. Even with the fastest internet speeds, multiple users accessing data (especially on a cloud server) can slow things down. This is however not the case if you use a good VPN. Here are some tips.

4. Online Anonymity: One of the main ideas behind using a VPN is online user anonymity. VPN service providers mask your real IP address which makes it relatively add for one to track your online activity. Users can, therefore, enjoy the online freedom without worrying about other companies sniffing their data or actions online.

5. Added Security: Using a VPN to add new clients and users is much easier and safer than network sharing. VPNs add a security layer that makes it impossible for employees or users to access unauthorized data, while still allowing them to communicate. In addition to this, only the employees with clearance get to see shared information.

6. Affordability VPNs are relatively affordable and easy to run too. With many of these service providers utilizing data compression technology, your business could record lower IT operational costs. If looking for an affordable, safe, and secure way to run your business without affecting productivity, you should then consider using a VPN service. Identify a good VPN service provider to subscribe for the service.