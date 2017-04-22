GET A TATTOO IN DUBAI

Tattoo Nation Dubai - The first licensed Tattoo Shop in Dubai. Are you thinking about getting a tattoo inDubai? Then Tattoo Nation Dubai is the first choice of the completest repertory of professional tattoo artists. Top quality and highest hygiene standards can be found in our professional tattoo studio in Dubai.

At Tattoo Nation Dubai you’ll find the best design ideas, a professional treat, and services that are provided by the prestigious and famous team of Dubai's tattoo artists.

Our professional team is experienced and grown over years in the tattoo industry. A fantastic tattoo is waiting for you in Dubai.

HISTORY OF TATTOOS

tattooing has been practiced throughout the world for many centuries. The oldest known tattooed mummie, identified as Ötzi, is the oldest currently known example. His body, with 61 tattoos, was found in a glacier of the Alps.

The mummie was dated to 3,250 BC. Tattooing was popular among certain ethnic groups in southern China, Polynesia, Africa, Borneo, Cambodia, Europe, Japan, the Mentawai Islands, MesoAmerica, New Zealand, North America and South America, the Philippines, Iron Age Britain, and Taiwan. The Ainu, an indigenous people of Japan, traditionally had facial tattoos, as did the Australians.

STYLES OF TATTOOS

1. Traditional Tattoo StyleThe classic American tattoo style, known as traditional or Americana style, has been making a popular comeback. Solid black outlines, a limited color palette, fewer details and impeccable precision.Popular traditional imagery includes eagles, roses, skulls, hearts, daggers, nautical and women's heads.Its beauty is its strength. Its key is the simplicity of production.

2. Realism TattooAs the title says this is a tattoo that looks exactly like it would in the real world. The artist must have a fine art skill.Realistic tattoos have done well look like photographs on the skin. High detail is simply adding some shading here and there to make a tattoo look more detailed where in realism you need to pay attention to the true lighting of the subject.

3. Watercolor TattooCurrently very popular in the tattoo world. Watercolor tattoos mimic an experimental artistic process, using splashes and streaks of color to give the impression of paint being used on canvas or paper.

4. Tribal TattooThis is actually the oldest known tattoo style, from ancient times. Mostly black in color, often using symmetry and geometrical design. Sometimes un-detailed with block black lines. The traditions of tribal tattoos for men backpedal to a huge number of years (thousands). Indeed, even different styles of tattoos that are mainstream today are established on a few parts of tribal tattoos. The tattoos were utilized to know difference between tribes or cultural groups in a particular region. Be that as it may, of all the indigenous societies, the Polynesian, Samoan, and Maoris are the individuals who have come to be most connected with tribal tattoos today. Indeed, even the word tattoo' is gotten from 'tatau', a Polynesian expression which intends to 'mark something.'

5. New School TattooCartoon-like designs influenced by graffiti and hip-hop artistic techniques and styles. Bubble-like designs, bright colors, exaggerated dimensions and features. Popular with popular culture icons and animals. New school tattooing consolidates components from many tattooing customs including irezumi, folk art, and old school. It is like old school tattooing in that they both, for the most part, utilize heavy outlines. As opposed to the confined palette in the old school, in any case, new school tattoos as often as possible utilize a scope of vivid colors. New school tattoos are not realistic in that they overstate subtle elements in the subject; they are compared to styles seen in spray painting, cartooning, and themes found in hip-hop culture, for example, bubble letters and jagged edges.

6. Neo Traditional Tattoo StyleThis style is like Traditional, Neo-Traditional tattoos often use bold outlines and a careful, precise shading. Compared toTraditional tattoos, they are more detailed. You will see Neo-Traditional tattoos more experimental with color and blending, more dimensional and often brighter.Neo-Traditional is a cutting edge turn on the customary style of inking. Utilizing components of the customary style, for example, bold lines and an illustrative, "cartoon" quality, Neo-Traditional artists have pushed the limits to make one of their very own kind styles. Frequently imbued with a darker shading palette and components of nature, and set up together with surrealist pizazz, neo-conventional tattoos are an extraordinary case of the imaginative way of the tattoo industry.

HOW TO GET A TATTOO IN DUBAI

Getting your first tattoo in Dubai is a major decision in your life. This decision can (in the worst case) lead to a lifetime of regret if you don’t get things right. Tattoo Nation Dubai supports you on your way to your first tattoo in our tattoo studio in Dubai. It’s understandable that you are driven by the idea to get a nice tattoo Dubai. We want your first tattoo experience to be one that you remember for all of the right reasons. There are a few simple guidelines for your Dubai's tattoo that should make the experience great for both, you and the permanent tattoo Dubai's artist.

If you are new to the world of tattooing, there’s no shame in starting a small tattoo in Dubai. Give yourself and your body a chance to learn the process slowly. Find out how your skin takes ink, how your body heals, and most important, how you experience and tolerate pain in our tattoo studio in Dubai. Let´s be serious, a tattoo always comes along with "some sort" of pain. That´s normal if you see that we are working on the first skin layers. For us, it´s very important to find your personal maximum doses of pain per session, to not let you end up regretting your decision.

It might sound funny but, know why you're getting a tattoo!Not all tattoos need some deep, personal meaning. You can just want something on your body because you think it's beautiful. BUT, never consider getting a tattoo just for the sake of having one. A Tattoo usually is a lifetime decision. Your tattoo will be a permanent part of your body, and there must be a solid plan for the next 10-15 years at least.

Do your research on our dubai tattoo studio. We can't tell this enough: feeling safe and comfortable in our tattoo studio in dubai and with the artist who is doing your ink is the MOST important part of the tattoo process. This includes everything from understanding our health and safety protocols.

How can you prepare yourself for a dubai tattoo:

1. Meet the Dubai tattoo artist in advance for your dubai tattoo

2. Know the costs. We will provide you all details for the tattoo in dubai price.

3. Consider the right placement

4. Spellcheck your ink

5. Prepare your body and skin.

How to prepare for the day of your permanent tattoo dubai: