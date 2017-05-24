What is SAP HANA?

Introduction:

SAP HANA is an in-memory database management platform by SAP that allows you to develop and accelerate your business process in an efficient and effective manner. The primary function of this platform is to store and retrieve data as requested by any application integrated into the system. It is a column oriented and relational database system. SAP HANA removes the extra burden of database management from your organization by delivering you more efficient business and simplifying your IT department manifolds.

By eliminating the extra effort required to maintain separate legacy systems and soiled data SAP HANA provides you with a solid foundation for all your information needs. One of the best features of SAP HANA is that you can either deploy it on the premises of your company or in the cloud computing based environment. By allowing you to run your live business SAP, HANA allows you to make better and efficient business decisions in the competitive new digital economy.

Capabilities of SAP HANA:

SAP HANA is one of those systems that can completely revolutionize the way you are managing your business. By providing you with fast, reliable and efficient results, SAP HANA can make your business success. The key capabilities of SAP HANA include database services, analytics processing, app development, data access, administration, and openness. These capabilities are very briefly discussed below.

Data Services:

SAP HANA features an in the memory database management system. The main benefit of this system is that it is fast in performing transactions and data analysis. Having multi-tiered storage SAP HANA allows you to manage large databases effectively.

Analytics Processing:

SAP HANA features high level and advanced analytical approach and allows you to gain new insight on your business. The in-memory data storage allows SAP HANA to perform a different process on your data that include text, predictive, spatial, graph, streaming and time streaming analyses. These analyses can give you answers to any business question and allows you to make smart decisions in real life.

App Development:

One of the best capabilities of SAP HANA is that it is also an application development platform. It allows you to develop different high-level applications that combine advanced analytics and data management systems and can be integrated into different devices to make sure that the right data is served to you at the right time.

Data Access:

SAP HANA gives you a complete and comprehensive view of all your data from internal and external sources which ensure the quality of data and helps in making different business decisions.

Administration:

SAP HANA simplifies all of your IT and data related tasks giving you an easier to manage administrative setup which results in increased efficiency of overall business.

Security:

One of the best features of SAP HANA is the highly effective identity and access management system which helps you in keeping your communication, data storage, and application services secure. SAP HANA features one of the best in app security systems in the market.

Companies Using SAP HANA:

Business owners and different companies all around the world are using SAP HANA to manage their databases. Owing to the large benefits associated with this management system the companies using sap HANA are increasing drastically. The list of businesses that use SAP HANA doesn’t only consist of big names small-scale businesses are also employing this system. Companies are using this platform to completely change and transform their business and create new value and name in the competitive markets. The official website of SAP is filled with the success stories of companies that employed the SAP HAAN platform to enhance their business capabilities.

According to the most recent reports published by SAP HANA, as of June 2016 more than 7500 companies all over the world were using SAP HANA as their data management platform. Owing to the popularity and functionality of this system the number must be increased dramatically till now. The number of companies using SAP HANA is growing every quarter which shows how efficient this system is. Some of the major companies using SAP HANA as their data management system include Procter and Gamble, Dell, Adidas, Walmart, Unilever, Lenovo, Coca-Cola, Cisco and many others.