3 Must-Have Items for your Iceland Yoga Retreat Velkominn til Islands! (That’s “welcome to Iceland” in Icelandic!) Have you considered a Nordic yoga adventure for your next vacation? It’s a great option, but be sure to prepare for the trip of a lifetime by packing all the essentials. But, other than your yoga mat, what should you bring along to get the most out of your Iceland yoga retreat? Here are three must-have items to pack to ensure that you have the time of your life.

Comfortable Walking Shoes- Though yoga is a very big part of your retreat, that’s not all you’ll be doing all day long! With so many amazing sights to see, such as the breathtaking Reykjanes Peninsula, the naturally-formed wonders of Gunnuhver, Kleifarvatn and Hekla, and the darling homes of the elves in Hafnarfjördur, there is a lot of ground to cover, so make sure your shoes are up for the challenge!

A Good Camera- Sure, you’ll have your smartphone camera, but you may want to invest in one of the professional-quality cameras on the market for some of the incredible sights you are about to see. We’ll be on the lookout for the famed Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) from November through April- for this truly once-in-a-lifetime sighting you’ll definitely want to have a camera on hand. Get ready to capture the enormous natural beauty of Gulfoss (the Golden Falls), as well as an impressive explosion from the geyser Strokker. There may even be a couple of interesting photo ops for you Game of Thrones fans out there. Bring a good camera, is all we’re saying.

Your Swimsuit- Get ready to take the plunge- and often!- on your Icelandic yoga retreat. Not only will you have the opportunity to take a relaxing soak in the Blue Lagoon, but you will also have access to a number of hot springs, the Vigda Iaug (‘Holy Pool’) historical site, and swimming in a local pool. Be sure to pack your swimsuit so you’re not caught unprepared during one of our water-themed excursions.

Are you ready for the adventure of a lifetime? The Travel Yogi proudly offers an unparalleled Iceland experience with the focus, mindfulness and full-body wellness of the yoga lifestyle. For a vacation that is as relaxing as it is epic, an Iceland Yoga Retreat can be a great way to go. Have an unforgettable 8-day vacation and memories that will last a lifetime.