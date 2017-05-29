Marko Stout Exhibition Coming to NYC this Summer

Exhibition Coming to NYC this SummerMarko Stout

One of the most followed artists in New York, Marko Stout will bring his gritty urban-millennial style to Chelsea’s Phoenix Gallery this summer. Stout’s solo exhibition will open on Thursday, July 6th with a VIP kickoff party and to the public the next day.

The Los Angeles Times described the artist’s exhibitions as, “Marko Stout’s work represents the powerful culmination of post-modern sentiments that were sown in the mid-twentieth century. Individually, the pieces are thought provoking and dazzling, but as a collection, they are amazing!" Images of Stout’s works have gone viral on social media in the past year- especially after making news with the record-breaking sale of his colossal figurative sculptures at the ArtExpo Show in New York City to a Berlin art collector and nightclub owner last spring- the largest sale at the show and one of the biggest in the history of the ArtExpo.

Now with several major shows under his belt, collectors in the art world have turned their attention to Marko Stout’s gritty urban works. The cult-like attention among his fans – especially younger millennial generation, the extensive social media buzz, rising sales and packed-full gallery attendance has made many in the art world and media to compare Stout and his works to Andy Warhol who is an artistic giant in the 60’s pop art movement. However, Marko Stout offers a darker, raw, and grittier adaptation of pop art when compared to Warhol.

Evan Carmichael featured an article on his blog stating, "Marko Stout's reinvention of the pop art movement has excited many younger fans and he enjoys extraordinary popularity among the millennial generation." Marko Stout has now gone beyond the art scene in New York City and is now featured in London, Berlin, Miami and other major international art cities.

The artist’s unique exploration of urban myth and sexuality adds a modern with a gritty feel, ideal for a young modern audience particularly the millennials who connect with his work make him a perfect fit for Chelsea’s Phoenix Gallery. Previous exhibitions at the Phoenix Gallery have included Andy Warhol, Jean Basquiat, John Fischer, Red Grooms, Lenore Jaffee, Keith Haring, Ted Jones, Lichtenstein and other pop art giants.

The Phoenix Gallery is located in the center of the Chelsea art community, in the Landmark Arts Building at 548 West 28th St, Suite 528, New York, NY 10001.