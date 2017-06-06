Apply for the diversity visa program

How does the green card lottery system works?

A lot of people have heard about green card lottery but do not know how it works. Well, the lottery is created by the US government that helps people to get green card easily. Many who have applied for different programs and work permits find it difficult to work in the USA. They cannot enjoy all the rights. Therefore, the US government decided to offer 50,000 green cards every year to the winners of the lottery. Only those countries that have a low immigration rate can apply for this lottery and it can change the way they work and live in the US. It will be like a dream come true for many.

The process:

The process is simple. All you have to is fill the application form online for the DV lottery and submit your documents, upload photos, etc. However, many applications get rejected here if the things are not done correctly. This process is a little overwhelming and therefore, the US Green Card Office is there to assist you.

Participation in the DV lottery is free of cost but taking the assistance of the US Green Card Office is not for free. But, do not be scared because the fee is very nominal and at least your application will not get rejected. About one-third of million applications are rejected every year and if you do not want rejection or disqualification then taking the assistance of the office can be very helpful. They will keep you updated about what they are doing and how they will fill your application at the right time which will get you through. After that, luck plays a major role to get a green card.

Once your application is through, a computer-generated random lottery will be conducted to decide the winners.

Advantages of getting the green card:

There are many advantages of getting a green card. Firstly, if you get a green card, then your spouse and children can also get a green card. The fees for education in the US for the foreign students are quite high but if you have a green card, the fee will be three to four times lower. You can also get the financial aid for the education.

You will be able to go in and out of the country without any issues. You can apply for any job and there is no need for employer sponsorship. Just for a few jobs that only hires US citizens, you cannot apply for that. The good news is, you can apply for US citizenship after a span of five years once you get the green card. Then you can have all the rights. However, with the green card, you can enjoy most of the legal rights.

You will also get the permission to start your own business or create your own corporation. If you work for ten years then you can enjoy the social benefits, retirement benefits, etc. It will also be easy to own a car, house, etc. in the US. A simple system of the lottery will be able to help you immensely so be prepared for the lottery this year and you can enjoy so many benefits.