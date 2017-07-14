Date -05/07/2017

No. 65, Dist. 2,

Dabeiwan, Changpin, Daojiao,

Dongguan, 523000, P.R. China.

Email: sales@tes.hk

Tel: +86 769 2329 4842

Fax: +86 769 2329 4860

"The best Glow Wire Tester to determine the fire hazards of electrical parts and components"

TESTEX a professional manufacturer of textile testing equipment recently released the Glow-Wire Tester TF346. Founded in 2008. Testex is well-known all over the world for their innovation and quality controls using their testing machines.

With clients from international laboratories such as SGS, Intertek, TUV and retailers such as Under Armour, H&M and Clairant, Testes is a trendsetter in producing top quality machines that meet industry (BS, EN, ISO, AATCC, ASTM, GB) and retailer (M&S, NEXT) standards. Each of their machines undergoes a complete testing process to ensure the highest possible performance, longer life spans and a complete calibration to meet these standards.

The most regularly purchased machines are always ready in stock and well-tested prior to shipping all over the world. Testex' machines are priced competitively due to low labor costs in China, with their factory settled in the Guangdong province.

Testex promotes safety as of paramount importance and they are especially proud of their Glow Wire Tester TF346, to determine the resistance to fire insulating parts.

Tester TF346, to determine the resistance to fire insulating parts.

The Glow Wire Testing:

Historically, there are various methods that have been developed to evaluate relative material flammability and fire resistance. Industries dealing with highly flammable materials, such as textiles, benefit from these kinds of tests.

Methods introduced in the past included both the direct as well as the indirect flame testing. This long-accepted test method involves applying direct flame to a mounted specimen kept under controlled conditions. The indirect flame method, on the other hand, features a non-flaming source of heat applied to a chosen sample.

Glow-wire testing is a perfect example of the indirect flame method. It is an electrical safety test designed to evaluate the flame resistant properties of plastic materials used in electrical devices. The main aim is to protect against the danger of fire from overheated or electrically energized parts which may cause the plastic material to ignite.

The Glow Wire, which is the heated element in the method, simulates an overheated part which then comes into contact with plastic materials. After reaching the predetermined temperature, the glow wire is pressed into the desired sample material while keeping the conditions at a force of 1N for 30 seconds.

In case ignition occurs, there are recordings made which take note of the duration, and if drips of the material ignite others as well.

It is covered under IEC standard IEC 60695-2 related to fire hazard testing, with four parts covering four different aspects of the glow-wire test. These are:

- Glow Wire Apparatus and Common Test Procedure

- Glow Wire Flammability Test Method for end products

- Glow-Wire Flammability Index Test Method for materials

- Glow-Wire Ignition Temperature Test Method for materials

The British and European equivalent of the Glow Wire Standard is BS EN 60695-2.

The TF346

The Glow-Wire Tester TF346 was produced by Testex to determine the fire hazard of electrical parts and components as a result of malfunctions such as overload, short circuit, poor connection, or others that may ignite and spread the flame to the rest of the product.

Electrical overload happens when more amperage is put across an electrical wire or circuit than it can handle. In the United States alone, there is an estimated 40,000 residential fires that were caused by overloading electrical circuits every year. Short circuits happen when there is excessive current flow in the power source and may even cause the power source to be destroyed.

The Glow-Wire Tester TF346 simulates an overloaded resistor or other ignition source and applies heat to the specimen for a short period of time, and simulates as closely as possible actual effects occurring in practice. A temperature controller is fitted with the thermocouple supplied, accurately measuring the glow wire temperature.

Thermocouple is an electrical device consisting of two dissimilar conductors forming electrical junctions. It produces a temperature-dependent voltage as a result of the thermoelectric effect. The Glow-Wire Tester TF346 is fitted with this as a type of temperature sensor. lt is a fully automatic instrument contained in its own cabinet to maximize the safety of the operator, and large viewing window and black colored walls ensure convenient observation.

The TF346 Specifications:

Glow Wire 4mm ± 0.04mm Ni/Cr (80/20), standard

Temperature Range 500 — 1 000 C± 2 C adjustable

Sample pressure 1N ± 0.2 N

Test speed 18 ± 3 mm/s

Test mode automatic control, independent convulsions

Chamber ,0.5m

Control single chip microcomputer + touch screen control

The Glow-Wire Tester TF346 comes with an 18-month warranty and free spare parts for 24 months. Testex offers a prompt sales service that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days in week and an on-site support team if required.